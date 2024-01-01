Brace yourself for serious bouts of focus and zesty aromas. By pairing legendary parent strains California Orange and Skunk, Royal Queen Seeds breeders created an exceptionally fruity sativa-dominant hybrid. Moments after the taste of candy, citrus, and pineapple starts triggering your taste buds, you’ll experience a fast-acting and motivating high take hold. Perfect for wake-and-bake sessions, these buds go hand in hand with an energising cup of coffee. Make sure you have enough stash jars on standby to handle yields of up to 550g/m² indoors and 700g/plant outdoors, all ready to harvest 9–10 weeks after flowering begins.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.