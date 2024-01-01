Brace yourself for serious bouts of focus and zesty aromas. By pairing legendary parent strains California Orange and Skunk, Royal Queen Seeds breeders created an exceptionally fruity sativa-dominant hybrid. Moments after the taste of candy, citrus, and pineapple starts triggering your taste buds, you’ll experience a fast-acting and motivating high take hold. Perfect for wake-and-bake sessions, these buds go hand in hand with an energising cup of coffee. Make sure you have enough stash jars on standby to handle yields of up to 550g/m² indoors and 700g/plant outdoors, all ready to harvest 9–10 weeks after flowering begins.

