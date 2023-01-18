About this product
Triple G gets her name from her stellar genetic background—she's the direct descendent of the US giants Gorilla Glue and Gelato. The result is an intense, super-potent hybrid strain that produces massive amounts of resin. Triple G's aromas and flavours are sweet and dessert-like (reminiscent of Gelato), and her frosty flowers pack up to 26% THC (sometimes even more). One hit from a joint or bowl, and you'll enjoy an instantaneous rush of euphoria and energy, followed by an hours-long, almost psychedelic trip.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.