Triple G gets her name from her stellar genetic background—she's the direct descendent of the US giants Gorilla Glue and Gelato. The result is an intense, super-potent hybrid strain that produces massive amounts of resin. Triple G's aromas and flavours are sweet and dessert-like (reminiscent of Gelato), and her frosty flowers pack up to 26% THC (sometimes even more). One hit from a joint or bowl, and you'll enjoy an instantaneous rush of euphoria and energy, followed by an hours-long, almost psychedelic trip.