About this product
Wedding Crasher by Royal Queen Seeds is a high-energy hybrid that'll instantly put a smile on your face and leave you with the type of social high you'd need to crash a party. Bred from Wedding Cake and Purple Punch, this 55% sativa strain is a pleasure to grow thanks to her medium stature, 9–10-week flowering time, and high yields. Wedding Crasher produces dense flowers with a sticky layer of trichomes, fruity vanilla aromas, and balanced effects that combine subtle physical relaxation with a big, happy, social high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.