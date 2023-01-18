About this product
Guessing the genetic origins of Wedding Gelato isn't exactly rocket science. Royal Queen Seeds created this exciting hybrid through a 3-way cross of Wedding Cake, Gelato, and Gelato 33. The result is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that can yield up to 500g/m² after just 10 weeks of bloom. These large, bushy plants produce dense flowers with great structure, large calyxes, and bright pistils. The aroma of Wedding Gelato mixes bold fruit aromas with creamy undertones, while her effects combine mild physical relaxation with a long-lasting mental euphoria.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.