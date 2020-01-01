Rumpelstiltskin Extracts specializes in the finest Medical Cannabis concentrates! All of which comes from only the highest quality sugar trim, budlets, and nugs. Products are regularly tested by S.C. Labs. Residual Solvents test at 99.9% solvent free or better (which is under 1,000 ppm) The Average being under 99.99% (100ppm). Potency Tests show an Average of 85% Total Cannabanoids or Better. Many of Our High CBD concentrates test over 35% CBD, the highest being our Cannatonic which tested at 68.1% CBD and 17.7%THC. All fan leaves and stems are removed to ensure no unwanted material is extracted. Our products have a strong amount of Terpenoid retention from high grade genetics, along with a powerful long lasting buzz, and smooth, clean, properly purged/cured taste. Run with a closed loop Sweat Leaf using all clean and sterile equipment and destilled solvents, Single Solvent Tech De-Waxed with a Buchner Funnel and Dry Ice, then purged for over 100hrs in a Cascade-Tek Vacuum oven, RumpWax is made by dabbers for dabbers but anyone who enjoys concentrates is sure to be pleased.