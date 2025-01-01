Bursting with notes of freshly picked strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries, RVF Florida Berry™ Flower delivers a sweet subtlety like no other. Amidst of blend of intricate flavors, explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes that may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain.



At RVF Hemp, our Pre-Rolls are made from the same flower bud that we sell in 1/8 oz to 1 oz packages. We do not use trim or leftover bits like many other companies use. We use equipment specifically designed to grind the flower to the perfect particle size and then we sift out all the bits that make for a poor smoke with a mechanical sifter with the perfect screen size. Our Pre-Rolls are packed in a semi-automatic shaker packer machine ensuring a consistent pack and a perfect burn from beginning to end.

