At RVF Hemp, our Pre-Rolls are made from the same flower bud that we sell in 1/8 oz to 1 oz packages. We do not use trim or leftover bits like many other companies use. We use equipment specifically designed to grind the flower to the perfect particle size and then we sift out all the bits that make for a poor smoke with a mechanical sifter with the perfect screen size. Our Pre-Rolls are packed in a semi-automatic shaker packer machine ensuring a consistent pack and a perfect burn from beginning to end.



Savor the perfect blend of brightly sweet citrus with RVF Lemon Zest™ Flower, hand-cultivated to help lift your spirits and your taste buds. Woven amidst the tartly sweet notes of citrus, explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes that may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain.

