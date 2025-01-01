About this product
At RVF Hemp, our Pre-Rolls are made from the same flower bud that we sell in 1/8 oz to 1 oz packages. We do not use trim or leftover bits like many other companies use. We use equipment specifically designed to grind the flower to the perfect particle size and then we sift out all the bits that make for a poor smoke with a mechanical sifter with the perfect screen size. Our Pre-Rolls are packed in a semi-automatic shaker packer machine ensuring a consistent pack and a perfect burn from beginning to end.
Savor the perfect blend of brightly sweet citrus with RVF Lemon Zest™ Flower, hand-cultivated to help lift your spirits and your taste buds. Woven amidst the tartly sweet notes of citrus, explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes that may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain.
Savor the perfect blend of brightly sweet citrus with RVF Lemon Zest™ Flower, hand-cultivated to help lift your spirits and your taste buds. Woven amidst the tartly sweet notes of citrus, explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes that may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain.
Lemon Zest Indoor Flower1 g preroll
RVF HempHemp CBD Flower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
At RVF Hemp, our Pre-Rolls are made from the same flower bud that we sell in 1/8 oz to 1 oz packages. We do not use trim or leftover bits like many other companies use. We use equipment specifically designed to grind the flower to the perfect particle size and then we sift out all the bits that make for a poor smoke with a mechanical sifter with the perfect screen size. Our Pre-Rolls are packed in a semi-automatic shaker packer machine ensuring a consistent pack and a perfect burn from beginning to end.
Savor the perfect blend of brightly sweet citrus with RVF Lemon Zest™ Flower, hand-cultivated to help lift your spirits and your taste buds. Woven amidst the tartly sweet notes of citrus, explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes that may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain.
Savor the perfect blend of brightly sweet citrus with RVF Lemon Zest™ Flower, hand-cultivated to help lift your spirits and your taste buds. Woven amidst the tartly sweet notes of citrus, explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes that may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RVF Hemp
RVF Hemp is a 3rd generation family-owned farm certified fresh from Florida. Our legacy is rooted in family values, attention to detail, and excellence. RVF Hemp believes that great hemp begins with great genetics, and partnered with the University of Florida and IFAS to thoroughly research, test, and approve hemp varieties for cultivation in Florida. Each hemp variety then undergoes 2+ years of rigorous testing before it ever hits the market, ensuring the highest quality, freshness, and consistency. It is these same varieties that we use in our edible topical and pet products.
ORDER FROM OUR CATALOG WE SHIP ACROSS THE USA!
ORDER FROM OUR CATALOG WE SHIP ACROSS THE USA!
Notice a problem?Report this item