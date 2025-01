At RVF Hemp, our smokable products are 100% indoor-grown in our environmentally controlled facilities, and then dried and cured using our Cold Drying technology which maintains the highest level of Terpenes. We can ensure consistency from one crop to the next as we grow and cure in fully controlled facilities under exacting specifications and protocols.



Like a piping hot cup of cocoa on a cold December night, RVF Chocolate Nougat™ inspires the same sweetly delicious satisfaction with underlying notes of decadent dark chocolate and a rich, nutty aroma. Amidst of blend of intricate flavors, explore the harmonizing medley of CBD and terpenes that may help to alleviate stress, insomnia, inflammation, and pain

