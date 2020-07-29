Rx Canna Care
About this product
Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging CBD Lotion
Retinol should be an essential part of your skin care regimen. We use the highest dosage of retinol possible that makes it safe without needing a prescription. With Canna Cosmetics Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream, not only do you get the benefits of a powerful retinol cream, but you get all the added benefits of CBD. Our Whole Flower CBD oil contains many essential vitamins, minerals and proteins, and when applied topically it absorbs directly into the skin allowing it to start working where it is applied for immediate rejuvenation and repair.
80% USA Grown CBD Oil
THC FREE
6mg CBD Infused
Non GMO
Sulphate Free
Paraben Free
Retinol should be an essential part of your skin care regimen. We use the highest dosage of retinol possible that makes it safe without needing a prescription. With Canna Cosmetics Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream, not only do you get the benefits of a powerful retinol cream, but you get all the added benefits of CBD. Our Whole Flower CBD oil contains many essential vitamins, minerals and proteins, and when applied topically it absorbs directly into the skin allowing it to start working where it is applied for immediate rejuvenation and repair.
SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Ideal for acne prone skin. Apply to a clean and dry face. Starting at your chin, apply a pea size amount and with your fingertips spread the cream in using an upward and outward motion (going against gravity) to entire face. Avoid contact with eyes and direct sun exposure after use. Retinol is more effective over time. Use daily for best results. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed. Those with sensitive skin should build up their retinol tolerance by using it less frequently, or every other day to start.
MAIN BENEFITS: With regular use Retinoid can help unclog pores by removing dead skin, allowing the increased absorption of CBD into the skin. Naturally derived from Vitamin A, our CBD infused retinol cream can help reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and fine lines by rejuvenating the skin, stimulating blood flow and boosting collagen production. It can help fight against acne and fade acne scars, minimize pores and reverse the signs of sun damage.
Editor’s Note: “For my nightly regimen, after cleansing my face and making sure it is completely dry, I use the Apple Stem Cell Cream primarily under my eyes and directly on my fine lines. Then I sparingly use Canna Cosmetics Anti-Aging Retinol Cream over the entire face. Although all the products work wonderfully by themselves, I feel they greatly complement one another.”
INGEDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, RETINOL, BUTYROSPERUM PARKII, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, SODIUM HYARULONATE, CETYL ALCOHOL, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA (OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE, XANTHAN GUM, GLYCERYL STEARATE SE, GLYCERIN, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, STEARYL ALCOHOL
Retinol should be an essential part of your skin care regimen. We use the highest dosage of retinol possible that makes it safe without needing a prescription. With Canna Cosmetics Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream, not only do you get the benefits of a powerful retinol cream, but you get all the added benefits of CBD. Our Whole Flower CBD oil contains many essential vitamins, minerals and proteins, and when applied topically it absorbs directly into the skin allowing it to start working where it is applied for immediate rejuvenation and repair.
80% USA Grown CBD Oil
THC FREE
6mg CBD Infused
Non GMO
Sulphate Free
Paraben Free
Retinol should be an essential part of your skin care regimen. We use the highest dosage of retinol possible that makes it safe without needing a prescription. With Canna Cosmetics Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream, not only do you get the benefits of a powerful retinol cream, but you get all the added benefits of CBD. Our Whole Flower CBD oil contains many essential vitamins, minerals and proteins, and when applied topically it absorbs directly into the skin allowing it to start working where it is applied for immediate rejuvenation and repair.
SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Ideal for acne prone skin. Apply to a clean and dry face. Starting at your chin, apply a pea size amount and with your fingertips spread the cream in using an upward and outward motion (going against gravity) to entire face. Avoid contact with eyes and direct sun exposure after use. Retinol is more effective over time. Use daily for best results. Avoid contact with eyes. Use only as directed. Those with sensitive skin should build up their retinol tolerance by using it less frequently, or every other day to start.
MAIN BENEFITS: With regular use Retinoid can help unclog pores by removing dead skin, allowing the increased absorption of CBD into the skin. Naturally derived from Vitamin A, our CBD infused retinol cream can help reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and fine lines by rejuvenating the skin, stimulating blood flow and boosting collagen production. It can help fight against acne and fade acne scars, minimize pores and reverse the signs of sun damage.
Editor’s Note: “For my nightly regimen, after cleansing my face and making sure it is completely dry, I use the Apple Stem Cell Cream primarily under my eyes and directly on my fine lines. Then I sparingly use Canna Cosmetics Anti-Aging Retinol Cream over the entire face. Although all the products work wonderfully by themselves, I feel they greatly complement one another.”
INGEDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, RETINOL, BUTYROSPERUM PARKII, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, SODIUM HYARULONATE, CETYL ALCOHOL, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA (OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE, XANTHAN GUM, GLYCERYL STEARATE SE, GLYCERIN, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, STEARYL ALCOHOL
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!