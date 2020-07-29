Rx Canna Care
About this product
Rx Canna Care CBD Treat-All serum is the most convenient way to add CBD to your daily routine. We infused 80% CBD oil into pure 100% MCT-OIL and standardized the dose to put an end to CBD Confusion.
Take as is or dose your favorite drink, food, topical cream etc.
35ml Bottle organic herbal blend in MCT oil with push top drop applicator
700 mg per 35ml bottle = 1mg per drop ( avg 20drops/ml)
7000 mg per 35ml bottle = 10mg per drop ( avg 20drops/ml)
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
