About this product

Rx Canna Care CBD Treat-All serum is the most convenient way to add CBD to your daily routine. We infused 80% CBD oil into pure 100% MCT-OIL and standardized the dose to put an end to CBD Confusion.



Take as is or dose your favorite drink, food, topical cream etc.



35ml Bottle organic herbal blend in MCT oil with push top drop applicator



700 mg per 35ml bottle = 1mg per drop ( avg 20drops/ml)



7000 mg per 35ml bottle = 10mg per drop ( avg 20drops/ml)