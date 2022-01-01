About this product
Our Rya Shilajit resin is powered by a unique, proprietary, and patent-pending mix of 4th generation shilajit mineral resin by Cymbiotika/Purblack with Organic broad-spectrum CBD oil containing CBDa, CBD, CBDV, CBN, CBGa, CBG, CBC. The ingredients are combined in a way that allows for synergetic benefits of genuine shilajit resin and CBD oil.
Ingredients: Pure Live Raw Shilajit Resin®, Broad Spectrum CBD
Recently featured in Forbes, Vogue, and Allure, Rya Organics is the next leader in CBD skincare and consumables. With the help of our expert team of scientists and doctors, we formulate our products with only the highest quality, organic, wild-crafted, and non-GMO ingredients. All of our products are cruelty-free, made sustainably in the United States, and created without the use of parabens, silicone, fillers, fragrances and 1300 other toxic ingredients.