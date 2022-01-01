About this product
Nourish and hydrate skin with this ultra-fine botanical mist that calms visible redness, restores dull complexion, and adds a youthful glow any time of day.
Bursting with antioxidant-rich adaptogens, hyaluronic acid, CBD, and restorative peptides. Naturally scented with aloe, cucumber, chamomile, and rose— nature’s finest refreshments. Packaged in a unique violet biophotonic glass bottle that protects these living compounds from UVA and UVB light.
Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cucumber Hydrosol, Rose Hydrosol, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, Chamomile Hydrosol, Arnica Extract, Vegetable Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, CBD Hemp Extract, Niacinamide, Kojic Acid, Algae Extract, DiPeptide Syn-Ake, Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, Ceramide EOP, Tripeptide -5, Citric Acid, Cholesterol, Calendula Extract, Phytosphingosine, Ashwagandha Extract
About this brand
Rya Organics
Recently featured in Forbes, Vogue, and Allure, Rya Organics is the next leader in CBD skincare and consumables. With the help of our expert team of scientists and doctors, we formulate our products with only the highest quality, organic, wild-crafted, and non-GMO ingredients. All of our products are cruelty-free, made sustainably in the United States, and created without the use of parabens, silicone, fillers, fragrances and 1300 other toxic ingredients.