This botanical Phyto-retinol Serum works to combat the signs of aging as it targets dullness and uneven skin texture, fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness. Leaving skin feeling smooth and protected with moisture while you sleep. Featuring Bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative that is high in antioxidants, and improves inflammation of the skin. Great for all skin types.
Ingredients: Squalane, Organic Jojoba Oil, Plum Oil, Blue Tansy Oil, Organic Marula Oil, Enhanced Broad Spectrum CBD Oil with added CBN, Bakuchiol, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Carrot Seed Oil, Organic Lavender Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Pomegranate Oil, Baobab Oil, Cranberry Seed Oil, Red Raspberry Oil
Recently featured in Forbes, Vogue, and Allure, Rya Organics is the next leader in CBD skincare and consumables. With the help of our expert team of scientists and doctors, we formulate our products with only the highest quality, organic, wild-crafted, and non-GMO ingredients. All of our products are cruelty-free, made sustainably in the United States, and created without the use of parabens, silicone, fillers, fragrances and 1300 other toxic ingredients.