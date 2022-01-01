Chocolate X RYOT® Red Maple Dugout with Aluminum One Hitter



Specs

Dimensions: 4.25 inches (L) x 2 inches (W) x .625 inches (Thick)

Features

Solid Wood Featuring High-Quality Craftsmanship

Magnetic Poker and Lid

Storage for Smoking Blends

Unique Pistol Grip Design

Fits All Standard One Hitters



One Hitter Dugout – The Ideal Travel Companion

You are always prepared for a smoke session with our Wooden Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter. Compact, discreet, and portable, RYOT®’s design makes smoking a relaxing, no-fuss experience. Remove your one-hitter, pack it, take a puff, and empty it. It’s that easy. We’ve even included a magnetic poker to remove excess dried herb.



A Sleek Magnetic Design

We came up with our patented magnetic design so that your dugout’s lid automatically snaps back in place. As a result, you can stop worrying about spilling your herb or smelling like it. Plus, it also secures your magnetic poker so that you won’t have to worry about losing it. Finally, you can carry your one-hitter pipe in your pocket all day or throw it in your bag without worrying about spillage.