The GR8TR® Grinder (Easy Change Screen/Chamber Not Included) is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR®, the choice is yours. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR® from Kannastör. Pairs well with a RYOT Solid Top Screen Box, and a Brandy Water Pipe.
Specs
Dimensions: 2.25 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)
Features
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Premium Food Grade Quality
GR8TR® Storage Lid
Spare Grinder Plate Storage
Anti Friction and Residue Rings
Micro Teeth
Deep Dish Grinding Chamber
Easy Change GR8TR® Plates
Polished Puck Base
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.