The GR8TR® Grinder (Easy Change Screen/Chamber Not Included) is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR®, the choice is yours. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR® from Kannastör. Pairs well with a RYOT Solid Top Screen Box, and a Brandy Water Pipe.



Specs

Dimensions: 2.25 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)

Features

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Premium Food Grade Quality

GR8TR® Storage Lid

Spare Grinder Plate Storage

Anti Friction and Residue Rings

Micro Teeth

Deep Dish Grinding Chamber

Easy Change GR8TR® Plates

Polished Puck Base