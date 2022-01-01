The GR8TR® Mini Grinder (Easy Change Screen/Chamber Not Included) is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR®, the choice is yours. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR® Mini Grinder by Kannastör.



Specs

Dimensions: 1.5 inches (H) x 1.5 inches (D)

Features

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Premium Food Grade Quality

GR8TR® Storage Lid

Spare Grinder Plate Storage

Anti Friction and Residue Rings

Micro Teeth

Deep Dish Grinding Chamber

Easy Change GR8TR® Plate

Polished Puck Base

Compatible with the 1.5” Pendant Puck

A Grinder Crafted from Premium Materials

What is our secret to delivering the perfect grind? Not only does the GR8TR® come equipped with our micro teeth design and deep dish chamber, but they’re always made from high-grade aluminum. Each model comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty because they’re built to last. Available in rose gold, matte silver, matte blue, and black and in various sizes.