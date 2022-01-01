About this product
The GR8TR® Mini Grinder (Easy Change Screen/Chamber Not Included) is modular by design. When it comes to assembling and configuring your GR8TR®, the choice is yours. You can also break it into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. Grind and Go with the GR8TR® Mini Grinder by Kannastör.
Specs
Dimensions: 1.5 inches (H) x 1.5 inches (D)
Features
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Premium Food Grade Quality
GR8TR® Storage Lid
Spare Grinder Plate Storage
Anti Friction and Residue Rings
Micro Teeth
Deep Dish Grinding Chamber
Easy Change GR8TR® Plate
Polished Puck Base
Compatible with the 1.5” Pendant Puck
A Grinder Crafted from Premium Materials
What is our secret to delivering the perfect grind? Not only does the GR8TR® come equipped with our micro teeth design and deep dish chamber, but they’re always made from high-grade aluminum. Each model comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty because they’re built to last. Available in rose gold, matte silver, matte blue, and black and in various sizes.
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.