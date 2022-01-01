These PLAYBOY by RYOT 4pc Jar Body Grinders are equipped with a replaceable screen and a Limited Lifetime Warranty, these grinders are designed to last! Pairs well with a RYOT Lock-R Box, and a Pro-Duffle.



Specs

2.2 inch Dimensions – 2.25 inches (H) x 2.125 inches (D)

Features



4 Piece Grinder

Easy Change Screen

Clear Jar Body Allows You to See What’s Left

Engineered Drop Through Design Prevents Over Shredding

Modular by Design

Made From 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum

Limited Lifetime Warranty

