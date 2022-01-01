About this product
the PLAYBOY by RYOT Wooden Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter features our patented lid and poker design to help you avoid spillage and stop unwanted smells from escaping. Coupled with our unique pistol grip, our Wooden Dugout combines user friendliness with durability. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you’re set for the day.
Specs
Dimensions: 4.25 inches (L) x 2 inches (W) x .625 inches (Thick)
Features
Matching Wooden One Hitter Included
Solid Wood Featuring High Quality Craftsmanship
Magnetic Poker and Lid
Storage for Smoking Blends
Unique Pistol Grip Design
Fits All Standard One Hitters
Patent # 7717259
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.