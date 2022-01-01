the PLAYBOY by RYOT Wooden Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter features our patented lid and poker design to help you avoid spillage and stop unwanted smells from escaping. Coupled with our unique pistol grip, our Wooden Dugout combines user friendliness with durability. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you’re set for the day.



Specs



Dimensions: 4.25 inches (L) x 2 inches (W) x .625 inches (Thick)

Features



Matching Wooden One Hitter Included

Solid Wood Featuring High Quality Craftsmanship

Magnetic Poker and Lid

Storage for Smoking Blends

Unique Pistol Grip Design

Fits All Standard One Hitters

Patent # 7717259

