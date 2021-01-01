About this product

RYOT® 1905 2pc EYE Magnetic Walnut Grinder



RYOT® handcrafted 1905 Grinders are simply the best and most stylish wooden grinders ever made. They produce a courser grind perfect for rolling and pipes. Features such as modern ergonomic designs, strong magnetic closures, stainless steel pins, walnut body, and exceptional craftsmanship are what set the 1905’s apart. 1905 grinders are guaranteed not to warp or lose pins.



FEATURES:

Walnut body

Steel teeth

Original design patented 1905

Magnetic closure

Guaranteed not to warp or lose pins

2.91" (L) x 2.28" (W) x 1.18" (H)