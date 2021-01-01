RYOT®
RYOT® 7x7 Dual Screen Solid Top Box in Natural
RYOT® 7x7 Dual Screen Solid Top Box
RYOT® Boxes are constructed of quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. Their monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be!
Features:
Attractive wood construction with a high quality workmanship
Classic Engraved Branding
Magnetically Secured Closures
Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting
Dual Monofilament Screen generate two distinct qualities of pollen
Removable Storage Divider
Includes a RYOT® Prep Card
Seamless black glass base tray
All RYOT® Boxes when combined with Boveda® 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend
Interior Box Depth: .75" Top Screen .5" Bottom Screen
