RYOT® "Destroyer" Waterproof Large Ammo Can w/ Pick-n-Pluck Foam w/ Branding in Olive
About this product
Enter the DESTROYER™ from RYOT®. Drop it, knock it, bang it or sling it - this case will take the beating and keep your heady safely protected. Within its rugged exterior you’ll find a seal that is impervious to both air and water as well as a double deep layer of pick and pluck foam to provide the perfect enclosure for your custom piece and its accessories. No matter what the terrain, the DESTROYER™ is ready when you are.
Interior Dims: 6 3/4” W x 12” L
Outside Dims w/lid: 7 1/4” W x 12 7/8” L x 9” H
FEATURES:
Made of heavy steel construction
Rubber O-ring Gasket inside of lid makes the can airtight and waterproof
Lid is completely removable and clamps down tight with heavy duty metal latch
Built-in lay flat carrying handle
Powder coated paint inside & outside
Weight: 7 lbs.
