Featuring a signature RYOT graphic, Unbleached 100% Pure Hemp Pulp Rolling Papers burn slowly and smoothly. Rolling is easy with this strong and reliable paper that gives just the right grip. The eco-friendly and all natural alternative to more synthetic options, these pure hemp pulp papers are ideal for enthusiasts at any rolling skill level. Pairs well with the RYOT Krypto-Kit, Walnut Wood Rolling Tray, and a GR8TR All Wood Grinder.
Specs
Display of 25 Booklets
1 1/4”
Features
100% Pure Hemp Pulp
Unbleached
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.