About this product

RYOT® Jar Cooler Bag in Black with RYOT® Lock



Designed to Pack and Protect your RYOT® Glass Jar, grinder and or accessories. This clever bag can also be used as a cooler bag and hold a standard sized beverage can making it an all purpose on-the go accessories bag for all your needs. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.



FEATURES:

SmellSafe® technology

Lockable zipper

Includes 1 RYOT® combination lock

Integrated exterior lock pocket

Top handle to ensure vertical positioning

Cooler lining for beverages