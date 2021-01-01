Loading…
RYOT®

RYOT® Jar Cooler Bag in Black with RYOT® Lock

About this product

Designed to Pack and Protect your RYOT® Glass Jar, grinder and or accessories. This clever bag can also be used as a cooler bag and hold a standard sized beverage can making it an all purpose on-the go accessories bag for all your needs. Pack and Protect with RYOT®.

FEATURES:
SmellSafe® technology
Lockable zipper
Includes 1 RYOT® combination lock
Integrated exterior lock pocket
Top handle to ensure vertical positioning
Cooler lining for beverages
