RYOT® Acrylic Magnetic Taster Box in Blue with Matching Taster
Available in an array of eye catching acrylic blends, the RYOT® Taster Box's patented magnetic poker and lid have been combined with a unique pistol grip to create a taster box like none other. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you're set for the day!
Taster® is used under license.
Features:
Available in Short (2") and Large (3") sizes
Durable acrylic construction
Magnetic poker and lid
Storage for smoking blends
Unique pistol grip design
Fits all standard taster bats
Matching bat included
Patent # 7717259
Dimensions: 4.25" L x 2" W x .625" Thick
