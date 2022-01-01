The all-new RYOT® 510 THREADED MINI BATTERY is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. At less than 2” high and 1” wide, it is the smallest oil vape on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! It has a removable front end so the RYOT® 510 THREADED MINI BATTERY can fit most cartridges. The spring-loaded 510 thread connection will ensure a secure connection.



To operate the RYOT® 510 THREADED MINI BATTERY, all you need to do is turn it on and go. A sizable 280 mAh lithium-ion battery will get you through an entire cartridge on 1 charge. The kit also includes a lanyard and a micro USB charger. The Rage is the perfect affordable vape for your vaping needs!



FEATURES:



For oils



Fits in the palm of your hand



280 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery



Single voltage setting (3.7v)



Spring-loaded connection



Micro USB charging connection



Micro USB included



Lanyard included



No cartridge included



510 threaded connection



1-year battery warranty



Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards