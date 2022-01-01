About this product
The all-new RYOT® 510 THREADED MINI BATTERY is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. At less than 2” high and 1” wide, it is the smallest oil vape on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! It has a removable front end so the RYOT® 510 THREADED MINI BATTERY can fit most cartridges. The spring-loaded 510 thread connection will ensure a secure connection.
To operate the RYOT® 510 THREADED MINI BATTERY, all you need to do is turn it on and go. A sizable 280 mAh lithium-ion battery will get you through an entire cartridge on 1 charge. The kit also includes a lanyard and a micro USB charger. The Rage is the perfect affordable vape for your vaping needs!
FEATURES:
For oils
Fits in the palm of your hand
280 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Single voltage setting (3.7v)
Spring-loaded connection
Micro USB charging connection
Micro USB included
Lanyard included
No cartridge included
510 threaded connection
1-year battery warranty
Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.