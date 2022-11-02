About this product
Available in an array of eye-catching and durable Wood blends, the RYOT Wood Magnetic Dugout with Anodized One Hitter features our lid and poker design to help you avoid spillage and stop unwanted smells from escaping. Coupled with our unique pistol grip, our Acrylic Dugout combines user friendliness with durability. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you’re set for the day.
Specs
Dimensions: (S) x 2 inches (W) x .625 inches (Thick)
Features
Anodized One Hitter Included
Durable Wood Construction
Magnetic Poker and Lid
Storage for Smoking Blends
Unique Pistol Grip Design
Fits Small One Hitters
Patent # 7717259
One Hitter Dugout – The Ideal Travel Companion
You are always prepared for a smoke session with our Acrylic Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter. Compact, discreet, and portable, RYOT’s design makes smoking a relaxing, no-fuss experience. Remove your one hitter, pack it, take a puff, and empty it. It’s that easy. We’ve even included a magnetic poker to remove excess dried herb.
A Sleek Magnetic Design
We came up with our patented magnetic design so that your dugout’s lid automatically snaps back in place. As a result you can stop worrying about spilling your herb or smelling like it. Plus, it also secures your magnetic poker so that you won’t have to worry about losing it. Finally, you can carry your one hitter pipe in your pocket all day or throw it in your bag without worrying about spillage.
About this brand
RYOT
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.