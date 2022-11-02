Available in an array of eye-catching and durable Wood blends, the RYOT Wood Magnetic Dugout with Anodized One Hitter features our lid and poker design to help you avoid spillage and stop unwanted smells from escaping. Coupled with our unique pistol grip, our Acrylic Dugout combines user friendliness with durability. Simply toss it into your pocket with a lighter and you’re set for the day.



Specs

Dimensions: (S) x 2 inches (W) x .625 inches (Thick)

Features

Anodized One Hitter Included

Durable Wood Construction

Magnetic Poker and Lid

Storage for Smoking Blends

Unique Pistol Grip Design

Fits Small One Hitters

Patent # 7717259

One Hitter Dugout – The Ideal Travel Companion

You are always prepared for a smoke session with our Acrylic Magnetic Dugout with Matching One Hitter. Compact, discreet, and portable, RYOT’s design makes smoking a relaxing, no-fuss experience. Remove your one hitter, pack it, take a puff, and empty it. It’s that easy. We’ve even included a magnetic poker to remove excess dried herb.



A Sleek Magnetic Design

We came up with our patented magnetic design so that your dugout’s lid automatically snaps back in place. As a result you can stop worrying about spilling your herb or smelling like it. Plus, it also secures your magnetic poker so that you won’t have to worry about losing it. Finally, you can carry your one hitter pipe in your pocket all day or throw it in your bag without worrying about spillage.