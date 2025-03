The RYOT Wooden One Hitter with Glass Tip is a sleek and natural option for your smoking needs. Featuring a premium quality walnut body and borosilicate glass bowl.



Specs

Size: 12mm

Features

Premium Quality Walnut or Beech Body

High Quality Borosilicate Glass Bowl

12mm Glass Feature Roll Stop on Bowl

Pairs perfectly with a RYOT Hard Shell or Original Krypto-Kit

