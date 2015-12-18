About this product
Rythm Heal 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These CBD-rich and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
About this strain
Good Medicine
The name says it all with this CBD rich strain. Bred by CBD specialist Bodhi, Good Medicine crosses a Green Crack and Tres Dawg hybrid with the high-CBD Harlequin sativa. Offering sweet flavors of mango and candy followed by a mellow and relaxing high, Good Medicine is great for solving medical needs without keeping you on the couch.
Good Medicine effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
51% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
