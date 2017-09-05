About this product
About this strain
White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
