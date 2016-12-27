About this product
About this strain
A-Train is a hybrid cross between Mazar I Sharif and the clone-only Arcata e-32 Trainwreck. This hybrid gives you the classic stoned feeling, imbuing the mind and body with warm euphoria. Be ready for smiles and munchies when you jump on the A-Train.
A-Train effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
