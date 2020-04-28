About this product
Strain Lineage: Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Kosher Kush
Taste/ Aroma: Chocolate/ Gas; Earthy kush, skunk, chocolate
Rythm Relax Premium Concentrates contain 0.5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These indica-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
