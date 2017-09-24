About this product
Captain’s Cake by The Captain’s Connection is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG. With bright citrus terpenes on the nose and palate, and a sweet doughy earth aroma, Captain’s Cake is a crowd-pleaser with enjoyable relaxing effects. This strain is euphoric and easy on the limbs in small doses, but can get rather sedating with heavy consumption. Enjoy the laid-back energy of Captain’s Cake into the evening to set you up for a good night’s rest.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
