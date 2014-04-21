About this product
Rythm Balance 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs with the PAX Era device.
About this strain
Colorado Chem
Colorado Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
