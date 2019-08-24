About this product
Rythm Balance 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
About this strain
An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness, Dank Commander is a cross between Cat Piss OG and Rare Dankness #2. Known for putting out more than the typical OG lemon-lime and fuel aroma, this strain also has notes of pine, alpine flowers, and skunk. The high may take you down a rabbit hole of stoneyness that will last for hours.
Dank Commander effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
