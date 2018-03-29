About this product
Grape Jelly is a hybrid cross that grows colorful, multifaceted buds with exciting flavors. Created by Mary Jones and Uncle Spaceman, this strain is a cross of OG Glue and Sweet Purple D (Island Sweet Skunk x NYC Diesel x Purple Mist). It develops teardrop-shaped buds with green and purple foliage that is slowly overtaken with resin as the buds mature. Grape Jelly can obliterate anxiety while keeping the consumer’s mind clear. The lingering buzz rests in the body, but keeps the mind focused and centered. This strain is a great option for reducing stress and anxiety while maintaining productive energy.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
