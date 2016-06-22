Jack Herer - Energize Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strain Lineage: Shiva Skunk X Northern Lights x Haze
Taste/Aroma Notes: The aroma is spicey with hints of lemon and sweet berries.;Fruity, sweet nose and taste; Lemon
Rythm Energize 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Taste/Aroma Notes: The aroma is spicey with hints of lemon and sweet berries.;Fruity, sweet nose and taste; Lemon
Rythm Energize 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,360 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!