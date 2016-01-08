About this product
Rythm Balance Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These hybrid and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
Originally bred by Heroes of the Farm, Jacked-Up is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Jack Herer and Timewreck. It typically provides strong cerebral, uplifting effects ideal for daytime use. These resin-packed flowers boast a spicy, woody aroma with intricate undertones of berry, citrus, peaches, and apricots. As multifaceted as its flavor profile, Jacked-Up buds are a colorful display of lavender and green pastels bursting with orange hairs.
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
