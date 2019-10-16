Loading…
Lemon Meringue - Energize Cartridge 1g

by RYTHM
SativaTHC 21%CBD
About this product

Strain Lineage: Lemon Skunk X Cookies and Cream
Taste/Aroma Notes: This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel; distinctive lemony and herbal flavors in the smoke

Rythm Energize 1g Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Meringue
Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Lemon Meringue effects

Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand RYTHM
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.

RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.

A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.

