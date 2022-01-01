About this product
Strain Lineage: OG Kush
Taste/ Aroma Notes: strong mix of pine and classic earthiness, both of which fully emerge in the flavor of the smoke; strong mix of pine and classic earthiness, both of which fully emerge in the flavor of the smoke; strong mix of pine and classic earthiness, both of which fully emerge in the flavor of the smoke; The high opens with a strong head buzz that is both uplifting and calming. More pronounced is the body high, which brings you down into a heavy state of peacefulness and relaxation, leading to the urge toward very restful and refreshing sleep.
Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
