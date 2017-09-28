Loading…
Pineapple Kush - Balance Cartridge 0.5g

by RYTHM
HybridTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Rythm Balance 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

About this strain

Picture of Pineapple Kush
Pineapple Kush

Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.

Pineapple Kush effects

Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand RYTHM
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.

RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.

A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.

