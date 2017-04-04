Pre-98 Bubba Kush - Heal Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Strain Lineage: (Northern Lights x Triangle Kush)
Taste/Aroma Notes: earthy/ gas
Rythm Heal 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These CBD-rich and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Taste/Aroma Notes: earthy/ gas
Rythm Heal 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These CBD-rich and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Pre-98 Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
395 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!