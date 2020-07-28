About this product
Strain Lineage: Mendocino Purps
Taste/Aroma Notes: A blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes
Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
Taste/Aroma Notes: A blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes
Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!
About this strain
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
917 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/