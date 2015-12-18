About this product
Rythm Relax 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
About this strain
Qush is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain from TGA Genetics, who combines Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Space Queen. Bred for potency as well as flavor, Qush’s resin-packed buds radiate with sweet aromas of grape, cherry, and hashy spice. This tranquilizing strain has a way of calming worries and upset stomachs, but keep in mind that Qush can have a sedating, cloudy effect on the mind so consider saving this one for evenings and lazy days.
Qush effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/
