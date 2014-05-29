About this product
Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
About this strain
Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington by Subcool's The Dank is a 70% sativa cross between Killer Queen and Jack the Ripper. TGA sought out the most resin-heavy phenotypes of each parent for an ideal, crystal-coated offspring. With a fruity citrus and diesel aroma, Jack Skellington promises an intensely psychoactive experience that brings creativity and introspection to a new level. Jack Skellington flowers in 8 weeks indoors and thrives in sea of green (SOG) setups.
Jack Skellington effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RYTHM
Discover a beat that’s all your own.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
