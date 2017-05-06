Loading…
Plushberry - Relax Disposable Vape 0.3g

by RYTHM
IndicaTHC 15%CBD
About this product

Rythm Relax 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!

About this strain

Picture of Plushberry
Plushberry

Plushberry, also known as "Plush Berry" and "Plush Berry Kush," is an indica marijuana strain. Originally bred by TGA Seeds, Plushberry is made from a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

Plushberry effects

Reported by real people like you
215 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand RYTHM
RYTHM
Shop products
Discover a beat that’s all your own.

RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.

A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.

