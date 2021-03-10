Sour Diesel - Energize Disposable Vape 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Strain Lineage: Chemdawg 91 x Super Skunk
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Peppery, Citrus, Herbal, Sour/ Gas
Rythm Energize 300mg Disposable Vape Pens use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These sativa-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Perfect for on the go!
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,492 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
