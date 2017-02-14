RYTHM
Sour Joker - Energize Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Lineage: Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD)
Taste and Aroma: Flowery, Diesel, Pungent
Rythm Energize Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These sativa-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
Taste and Aroma: Flowery, Diesel, Pungent
Rythm Energize Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These sativa-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.
Sour Joker effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!