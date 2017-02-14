Loading…
Logo for the brand RYTHM

RYTHM

Sour Joker - Energize Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Lineage: Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD)
Taste and Aroma: Flowery, Diesel, Pungent

Rythm Energize Premium Concentrates contain 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis. These sativa-dominant and strain specific full spectrum concentrates offer high potency and full flavor.

Sour Joker effects

Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
