Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Blueberry Headband - Balance PAX Pod 0.5g

by RYTHM
HybridTHC 15%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

Rythm Balance 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These hybrid and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs with the PAX Era device.

About this strain

Picture of Blueberry Headband
Blueberry Headband

Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.

Blueberry Headband effects

Reported by real people like you
352 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand RYTHM
RYTHM
Shop products
Discover a beat that’s all your own.

RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.

A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.

FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/